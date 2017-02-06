List of Soros Politicians ‘Bought and Paid For’ Includes Republicans

If the creator of the James Bond spy novels, Ian Fleming, were alive and writing a new thriller today, it wouldn’t be a stretch to believe he’d base his diabolical, untouchable villain on the life and activities of George Soros, including allegations of his being a Nazi-sympathizer (see video below).

According to a reliable source, OpenSecrets.org, the list of politicians who accepted cash from multi-billionaire provocateur George Soros includes several Republicans who were already suspected of being RINOs (Republicans In Name Only) or out-and-out liberal-left collaborators or “useful idiots.”

The list includes the who’s-who of the Republican Party “establishment” who campaign as conservatives but legislate or govern as the progressives who are members and who control the Democratic Party lock, stock and barrel.

Besides the names of politicians listed below, Soros — who is believed to be worth about $25 billion — has contributed financing for hundreds of left-wing groups through his so-called “philanthropic groups” the Open Society Foundations.

As a political operative he personally supports environmental activism, disarming of American citizens, increasing the number of Third-World immigrants, and the New World Order movement.

He had openly shown his opposition to voter ID laws and support for anti-police groups like Black Lives Matter. It’s been alleged that Soros spent $33 million to canonize Michael Brown and vilify the police officer who shot the rampaging 6’8″ 300 Lbs. attacker in the city of Ferguson, Missouri. Soros also paid for many of the protesters imported to provide an intense violence and destruction.